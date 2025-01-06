Rodgers completed 23 of 36 passes for 274 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 32-20 win over the Dolphins. He finishes the season with 3,897 passing yards and a 28:11 TD:INT.

Rodgers' first touchdown pass was the 500th of his NFL career. That one was a five-yard pass to Tyler Conklin in the second quarter, and Rodgers added a 13-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard in the final minute of the first half. Rodgers tacked on fourth-quarter touchdowns of four yards to Davante Adams and six yards to Breece Hall, as the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw 500 regular-season touchdown passes raised his career total to 503. It's possible this was the final game of Rodgers' illustrious career, and even more likely his final game with the Jets. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, a reflective Rodgers didn't provide definitive word on his future after this rare sweet spot capped a mostly bitter season.