The Jets activated Smith (undisclosed) form the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith was placed on the NFI list due to an undisclosed issue, but he has been cleared to practice after passing his physical. His return is timely for the undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State, who will audition for a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster during training camp and preseason games.