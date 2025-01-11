Reed finished the regular season with 64 tackles (52 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with 11 pass defenses over 14 games (all starts).

Reed had three one-week injury absences during the campaign but otherwise was a reliable part of New York's secondary, starting all 14 games in which he played. The veteran cornerback paced the Jets with 11 pass defenses, which was his second-highest total over his seven-year career. Reed has reached the end of the three-year contract he signed with New York in 2022, and he indicated in late December that he's ready to test the free-agency waters, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday.