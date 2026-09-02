Davis (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Davis continues to recover from a knee injury that he sustained in a training camp practice in early August. He's been limited to side work and has yet to be cleared for team drills, and his practice participation next week will provide a better sense of whether he'll be available for the Jets' regular-season opener against the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 13. Breece Hall (groin) is also nursing an injury, leaving Braelon Allen and Kene Nwangwu as the two healthy running backs on the Jets' 53-man roster.