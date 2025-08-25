Coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that Davis (ankle) is expected to be available for Week 1 against the Steelers on Sept. 7, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Davis didn't play in either of the Jets' final two preseason contests, but it sounds like he's turned a corner in his recovery. The fifth-round rookie running back played 13 snaps in the exhibition opener, rushing six times for 14 yards. He also caught one pass for 11 yards. Davis is expected to open the season as the Jets' RB3 behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.