Tufele (illness) was a full participant at practice Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Tufele was able to increase from a limited participant Thursday to a full participant Friday, and he now appears to be set to make his return to the field after missing two contests due to an illness. The 26-year-old will be back in his reserve role behind Quinnen Williams and Harrison Phillips on the defensive line against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.