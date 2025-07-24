Fields was diagnosed with a dislocated toe after exiting Thursday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fields left the field on a cart and was said to be limping some. He reportedly avoided a fracture, but he's still undergoing further testing to analyze the full severity of his injury. For now, we know that it's a dislocated toe -- and not the big toe -- on his right foot. Tyrod Taylor figures to temporarily take over as the first-team quarterback, at least for the next few practices.