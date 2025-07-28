Fields (toe) returned to 11-on-11 drills Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The Jets' presumed starting quarterback suffered a dislocated toe on his right foot Thursday, limiting his participation in the next few practices. He now appears back to full participation, giving him more than enough time to gear up for the preseason and Week 1. There's a chance we see a good bit of Fields during the exhibition games, considering the Jets have a new coaching staff and a relatively inexperienced group of projected starters on offense.