Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Perine (ankle) is expected to resume practicing this week, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick hasn't played since Week 11, when he injured his ankle, but it appears as though he could retake the field soon. At such time as Perine does resume practicing, a 21-day window wherein he can be monitored without counting against the active roster will begin.