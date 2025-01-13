Clemons tallied 34 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble over 17 games in 2024.

The third-year pro from Texas A&M started all 17 of the Jets' games this season and set a new career high in sacks, solidifying himself as one of New York's best edge rushers. Clemons began to see less defensive work once Haason Reddick returned from his contract dispute in Week 8, but he still logged a career-high 581 defensive snaps played this season. Heading into the final season of his rookie deal in 2025, Clemons has accumulated 97 total tackles, including 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 49 games with the Jets over the past three years.