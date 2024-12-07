Stiggers (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Stiggers appeared on Thursday's injury report due to an illness. He was able to log a full practice Friday, but it appears the illness is serious enough for him to miss his second game of the 2024 regular season. Stiggers' next chance to play will be Week 15 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15. With Stiggers out and Sauce Gardner (hamstring) unlikely to play Sunday, D.J. Reed and Brandin Echols are slated to serve as the Jets' starting outside corners.