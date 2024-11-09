Thomas (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against the Cardinals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas hurt his knee in New York's Halloween game against Houston, and though he was able to return to that contest, he wasn't able to practice at all this week. The defensive lineman has played a rotational role for the Jets this season, logging less than half of the team's defensive snaps each of the past six weeks. With Thomas out Sunday, Leonard Taylor could see more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.