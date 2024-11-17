Thomas (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 11 clash against the Colts.
Thomas missed last Sunday's contest against the Cardinals due to a knee injury that he suffered on Halloween against Houston. However, the defensive lineman was able to finish this week with a pair of limited practice sessions, setting him up to play against Indianapolis. Thomas has 2.5 sacks through nine contests on the campaign.
More News
-
Jets' Solomon Thomas: Won't suit up in Week 10•
-
Jets' Solomon Thomas: Back in Thursday's game•
-
Jets' Solomon Thomas: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Jets' Solomon Thomas: Back with New York•
-
Jets' Solomon Thomas: Notches career-high fifth sack•
-
Jets' Solomon Thomas: Boosts season sack total to 2.5•