Thomas (calf) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

The defensive tackle was estimated to be a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Thomas missed Monday's win over the Raiders due to the calf issue, but his return to the field during the practice week should be a positive sign ahead of Sunday's clash with the Eagles.

