Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Limited again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (calf) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
The defensive tackle was estimated to be a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Thomas missed Monday's win over the Raiders due to the calf issue, but his return to the field during the practice week should be a positive sign ahead of Sunday's clash with the Eagles.
More News
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Will not play Monday•
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Hurts calf, exits Week 9 matchup•
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Agrees to deal with Dallas•
-
Jets' Solomon Thomas: Productive in 2024•