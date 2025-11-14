Thomas (calf) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The lone Cowboy to not practice in any capacity Thursday, Thomas is still dealing with a calf injury he suffered in the Week 9 loss to the Cardinals. The fact the defensive tackle was unable to practice despite a full week of rest due to the Cowboys' Week 10 bye signals he will likely not be ready to play in Monday's contest against the Raiders. For any chance to suit up, Thomas would need to log practice in at least a limited capacity in the Friday and Saturday sessions.