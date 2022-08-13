Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear during Friday's preseason win which will require minor "trimming" surgery, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. He's expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

This is probably the best case scenario for the Jets considering the injury appeared to be far more serious after Wilson limped off the field from a non-contact knee injury. While a meniscus tear can have varying degrees of severity, it doesn't seem as if the 2021 No. 2 overall pick will miss significant time, and he could even be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. Expect Joe Flacco to take all the starting reps in the meantime.