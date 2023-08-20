Wilson completed nine of 13 passes for 70 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for 41 yards in the Jets' 13-6 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Aaron Rodgers once again got the night off, so Wilson's busy preseason continued with another respectable showing. Unlike last week's shutout win over the Panthers, Wilson wasn't able to get the Jets into the end zone, but he had an impact play with a 35 yard-run and remained free of turnovers. The third-year signal-caller appears to have settled in nicely after his abrupt demotion this offseason and may get one final chance to tune up for his No. 2 role behind Rodgers when the Jets face off with the Giants in next Saturday night's exhibition finale.