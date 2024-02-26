Brooks is healing as expected from ACL surgery and may be ready for training camp this summer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brooks suffered an ACL tear Nov. 12 and had surgery at some point thereafter, finishing his redshirt sophomore season with 187 carries for 1,139 yards and 10 TDs (6.1 YPC) plus 25 catches for 286 yards and another touchdown in 11 games. He didn't play much before 2023 in a Texas backfield that also had Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, but Brooks quickly emerged this past season as a favorite to be the first RB taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. That might still happen given expectations of a weak class for the position, even with Brooks uncertain to be ready for Week 1 of his pro career.