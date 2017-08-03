Josh Evans: Released by Redskins
Evans was released by the Redskins on Thursday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Evans and fellow safety Earl Wolff were sent packing Thursday as the team decided to bring in two new safeties for training camp, Stefan McClure and Tim Scott. Evans only played in two games for the Redskins last season, fulfilling more of a depth role in the secondary. Only 26, the safety could catch on elsewhere in time for the beginning of the regular season.
