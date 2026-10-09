Carlson scored twice in 3-2 win over the Wild on Thursday. He fired nine shots.

The goals were his first two with the Lightning. He signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the team on July 1. Carlson's first pushed the scored to 2-0 in the first period and his second -- a power-play blast -- came in the second and stood as the winner. The goals extended Carlson's point streak to three games and four points. The defender is running the top power play unit and will get plenty of opportunity to match his 60 points from last season.