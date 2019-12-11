Play

Josh Gable: Inks practice-squad deal

The Patriots signed Gable to the practice squad Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Gable was a professional soccer player before being employed in the Indoor Football League, but he rose to fame from viral videos of "trick shot" kicks. The Patriots have had major issues at kicker this season, and they currently have Nick Folk on the active roster. However, Folk has missed three of his last five field goals, so it appears Gable will serve as competition.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories