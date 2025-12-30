Josh Williams: Back with Bucs on practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Buccaneers signed Williams to the practice squad Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Williams was waived from the Buccaneers' active roster Monday, but he will remain in Tampa Bay as a member of the team's practice squad. He last saw regular-season action in Week 10 against the Patriots and has logged four carries for 11 yards and five kickoff returns for 129 yards across three games.
More News
-
Josh Williams: Let go by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Suspension lifted•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Dealt six-game ban•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Career-high four carries in win•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Cleared to play Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Full participant in walkthrough•