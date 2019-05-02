Smith was released by the Raiders on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Though now over 31 years old, Smith was still considered one of the better blocking tight ends in the league and his release only clears about $2.6 million in cap space. Regardless of the motive for his dismissal, there's now more of an opportunity for Luke Willson, Darren Waller and fourth-round rookie Foster Moreau to see expanded roles in 2019. Meanwhile, Smith should have no problem landing a new contract in advance of training camp. The Patriots, Texans, Rams and Jaguars all seem like good fits.

More News
Our Latest Stories