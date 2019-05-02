Lee Smith: Cut by Raiders
Smith was released by the Raiders on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Though now over 31 years old, Smith was still considered one of the better blocking tight ends in the league and his release only clears about $2.6 million in cap space. Regardless of the motive for his dismissal, there's now more of an opportunity for Luke Willson, Darren Waller and fourth-round rookie Foster Moreau to see expanded roles in 2019. Meanwhile, Smith should have no problem landing a new contract in advance of training camp. The Patriots, Texans, Rams and Jaguars all seem like good fits.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...