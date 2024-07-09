Fournette is 'motivated' to continue his NFL career and plans to sign with a new team before the start of the 2024 NFL season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fournette is now four years removed from his last 1,000-yard rushing season, though in 2021 and 2022 he did surpass 1,000 yards from scrimmage with Tampa Bay, in large part due to his notable role in the receiving game. Last year, the 29-year-old veteran appeared in two games for the Bills as a depth piece, before returning to the team's practice squad during the playoffs. Fournette still boasts a versatile enough skillset to carve out a role in a backfield light on depth, but at this stage in his career it's unlikely he secures enough touches for fantasy relevance without injuries ahead of him, and an ideal landing spot.