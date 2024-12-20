With David Montgomery (knee) out multiple weeks, Reynolds is expected to see an expanded role on offense Sunday against the Bears, Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press reports.

As Ramsey notes, Reynolds played behind Jahmyr Gibbs in a game against the Raiders last season when Montgomery was sidelined and rushed 14 times for 74 yards. Montgomery and Gibbs have stayed relatively healthy this season prior to Montgomery's MCL injury last week versus Buffalo, and Reynolds has mainly been glued to special teams while handling garbage-time carries on offense. He's compiled a 12-51-0 rushing line on 39 offensive snaps all year. While Gibbs should be a candidate for 20-plus touches versus Chicago, Reynolds will likely also be involved and could even see double-digit carries. Rookie Sione Vaki is also in the mix for playing time, but Reynolds has operated as the RB3 much of the season. He's worth picking up in deeper fantasy leagues.