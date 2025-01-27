Reynolds finished the 2024 regular season with 31 carries for 139 yards while also catching three of five targets for 40 yards and 28 yards as a kick returner over 17 games.

Reynolds opened the season as the No. 3 option at running back behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, logging just 12 carries for 51 yards over the team's first 14 games. When Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Week 15 against the Bills, which ended his regular season, Reynolds was thrust into the No. 2 spot behind Gibbs. Over the final three regular-season contests, Reynolds had 19 carries for 88 yards while adding his three receptions for 40 yards. The running back will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning the Lions will have the ability to match any offer put in front of him by another team.