Thomas recorded 23 tackles (10 solo) and one pass defended across 12 games with the Lions in 2025.

Thomas has primarily been a contributor on special teams throughout his career, and that was the case again for much of 2025. However, he played a combined 78 defensive snaps across Detroit's final two games and accounted for 14 of his 23 stops in that span. Thomas will become a free agent this offseason and will likely sign a modest, short-term deal to serve as a special-teamer.