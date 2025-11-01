Thomas (forearm) was not activated from injured reserve and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

With Thomas' 21-day practice window opened earlier this week, his status for Sunday's game was in question. The team reported on X that he will not play this week and will remain on the injured reserve. The 2020 fifth-rounder is in the final stages of his recovery from a broken forearm sustained in late September, and will now look to return to the active roster for Week 10.