The Chargers released Grimm from the practice squad Tuesday.

Grimm was re-signed to the practice squad Nov. 12 due to the injuries to starting wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. With the Chargers' wide receiver room in good health, the need for Grimm appears to have diminished. The wide receiver's release was coordinated with the release of tackle David Sharpe to make room for center Josh Kaltenberger and tackle Foster Sarell on the practice squad.