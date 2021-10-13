site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Luke Stocker: Lands on Vikings' practice squad
Minnesota signed Stocker to the practice squad Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Stocker spent time in Tennessee during the offseason. Last season, the veteran tight end appeared in 16 contests with the Falcons.
