Houston is signing Gronowski to its practice squad, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gronowski initially signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in May. He was cut in mid-August, then re-signed, then cut again all within the same month. Gronowski ultimately signed with the Dolphins' practice squad, but he was cut once more last Tuesday. He'll now get a chance to impress as part of the Texans' practice squad, though the organization is relatively set at QB on the active roster with C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.

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