Gronowski was waived by the Dolphins on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The quarterback will return to Miami as part of the practice squad unless he's claimed by another team, per Garafolo. The move comes after the Dolphins traded a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Packers for Kyle McCord, who will likely serve as the backup to starter Malik Willis in the wake of the departures of Quinn Ewers, who was traded to Jacksonville, and Cam Miller, who was waived. Gronowski signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in May, was waived by the team in early August and then landed back with the club nine days later.