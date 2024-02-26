Harrison isn't expected to do any testing at this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harrison, who heads into the draft process without an agent, probably won't test at Ohio State's pro day either. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Harrison -- who profiles as the top wide receiver prospect in this year's draft class -- still plans to meet with teams in Indianapolis, even though he's skipping out on the testing. Harrison is projected to be a top-five selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and quite possibly, the first non-quarterback to come off the board.