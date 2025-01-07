Wright reverted to Tennessee's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wright was elevated from the Titans' practice squad ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against Houston with Nick Folk (abdomen) unable to play. Wright made both of his field-goal attempts -- a 35-yarder and a 38-yarder -- in the contest and didn't attempt any extra points. The veteran placekicker also saw action in two games with Kansas City and in one game with San Francisco during the campaign, finishing a collective 15-for-16 on field-goal attempts (his only miss came from 59 yards out) and 6-for-6 on point-after tries. Given his success in all three of his stops this season, Wright could be an appealing option if any playoff team needs to replace its kicker at any point during the postseason.