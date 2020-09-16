site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Nathan Cottrell: Sent back to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 15, 2020
8:16 pm ET 1 min read
Cottrell reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad.
Cottrell was activated for the team's season opener against the Colts, and he played mainly on special teams but logged one offensive snap. The undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech will look to develop further on the Jaguars' practice roster.
