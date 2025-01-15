The wild-card round of the playoffs helped the Fantasy stock for some players heading into the 2025 season, while other guys might have hurt their value for next year. For example, Ladd McConkey, Bucky Irving, Jayden Daniels, and Terry McLaurin looked great, but Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones, J.K. Dobbins, and Cooper Kupp all had postseason games to forget.



We'll dive into the winners and losers from wild-card weekend below. And we'll give you updated PPR rankings for the rest of the playoffs.



The divisional round should be exciting. But let's review the wild-card round with a stockwatch as we continue to prepare for the 2025 Fantasy campaign.



Quarterbacks

Winner: Jayden Daniels

Daniels was 24-of-35 passing for 268 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 13 carries for 36 yards in Washington's 23-20 victory at Tampa Bay. He continues to look like a star, and he scored at least 27 Fantasy points in each of his final six games in the regular season. We could see Daniels drafted as the No. 3 quarterback in 2025 behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, especially if the Commanders bring in another receiver to complement Terry McLaurin.



Loser: Sam Darnold, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love



It's hard to pick just one quarterback when all three of these guys were a disaster. Darnold wasn't the worst statistically at 25-of-40 passing for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, along with four carries for 19 yards and a lost fumble, but his struggles might be the most glaring in Minnesota's 27-9 loss to the Rams.



The Vikings could let Darnold leave as a free agent and hand the job over to J.J. McCarthy (knee) if healthy. And Darnold away from Minnesota isn't ideal for his Fantasy outlook, so we'll see what happens this offseason.



Herbert threw three interceptions in the regular season but four in the 32-12 loss to the Texans. He also was 14-of-32 passing for 242 yards and one touchdown, and he didn't have any rushing yards. I still like Herbert as a low-end starter in all leagues in 2025, but hopefully, the Chargers add another receiver. He'll be a good late-round pick in one-quarterback leagues.



Love tried to match Herbert in the turnover department with three interceptions on 20-of-33 passes for 212 yards and no touchdowns, and he had two carries for 10 yards in the 22-10 loss to Philadelphia. Love didn't have Christian Watson (knee) prior to the game, and Jayden Reed (shoulder) and Romeo Doubs (concussion) were also injured. But Love scored more than 20 Fantasy points just three times in his final nine games in the regular season, and he's only a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in most leagues for 2025.



Running backs

Winner: Bucky Irving, Josh Jacobs, James Cook and Joe Mixon

These four running backs were already expected to be hot commodities in 2025. But they solidified their expected rankings with strong performances in the wild-card round.



Irving had 17 carries for 77 yards and caught two passes for 6 yards and a touchdown on two targets against Washington. He scored at least 16 PPR points in six of his final eight games in the regular season, and we like him as a borderline first-round pick in all leagues.



Jacobs was the lone bright spot for the Packers at the Eagles with 18 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 40 yards on three targets. Including the playoffs, Jacobs scored a touchdown in nine games in a row, and he scored at least 19 PPR points in seven of those outings. He will be a second-round pick in all leagues.



Cook had 23 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 31-7 victory against Denver, but he didn't have a target. Still, that's now three games with at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown in his past five outings, including the playoffs, and Cook should be drafted in Round 2 in all leagues.



Mixon came into the playoffs with a four-game slump where he scored 10 PPR points or less, but he broke out of his against the Chargers with 25 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 13 yards on two targets, including a lost fumble. He turns 29 in July, but Mixon should still be drafted no later than Round 4 in most leagues.



Loser: J.K. Dobbins, Najee Harris, Aaron Jones and Brian Robinson Jr.



Dobbins, Harris and Jones are free agents this offseason, so we'll see what happens with their value soon enough. Robinson still has the divisional round at Detroit to improve his stock, but he struggled against Tampa Bay.



Dobbins had nine carries for 26 yards and no catches on one target at Houston, and we'll see where he ends up in 2025. He had an excellent 2024 campaign when he averaged a career-best 14.2 PPR points per game, and he played 13 games. With the right team, Dobbins could be a No. 2 running back in all leagues worth drafting in Round 5 or 6.



Harris enters into free agency after getting six carries for 17 yards and three catches for 41 yards on three targets in the 28-14 loss at Baltimore. He averaged 11.8 PPR points for the season, and he's most likely gone from Pittsburgh. Harris will likely be drafted as a reserve running back in most leagues, but his destination will determine his value for 2025.



Jones just turned 30 in December, and he's coming off a bad performance for the Vikings against the Rams with 13 carries for 48 yards and three catches for 12 yards on six targets. He averaged 13.8 PPR points per game in 2024, but he'll be a flex option at best no matter where he plays in 2025. It's clear his best days are behind him.



Robinson only had 10 carries for 16 yards against Tampa Bay and four catches for 22 yards on five targets. We'll see what he does at Detroit in the divisional round, and hopefully, he redeems himself, especially since he scored 11 PPR points or less in each of his final four games in the regular season.

Wide receivers

Winner: Terry McLaurin, Ladd McConkey, and George Pickens

McLaurin looked like a star against Tampa Bay with seven catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He should have another big game against the Lions, and he might end up as a third-round pick in most leagues in 2025. Washington could add another receiver this offseason, but McLaurin proved in 2024 he was the No. 1 target for Daniels, averaging a career-high 16.7 PPR points during the regular season.



McConkey was the No. 1 Fantasy receiver in the wild-card round with nine catches for 197 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets at Houston. He averaged 16.7 PPR points per game in his rookie campaign, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in all leagues. We'll see if the Chargers add another pass catcher this offseason, but it's clear that Herbert loves relying on McConkey as his favorite target.



Pickens didn't have a dominant game at Baltimore with five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on five targets, but it was good to see him end the year on a positive note. Prior to the playoffs, Pickens combined for nine PPR points against Kansas City and Cincinnati after missing three games with a hamstring injury. But he played well with Russell Wilson when he took over at quarterback, and we'll see what Pittsburgh does at quarterback for 2025. With the right passer, Pickens can still be a top-15 Fantasy receiver, and he's worth drafting by Round 5.



Loser: Cooper Kupp, Quentin Johnston and Jalen McMillan



It's hard to explain what has happened to Kupp, who had one catch for 29 yards on one target in the victory against the Vikings. He played just 29 of 53 snaps, and he's no longer a featured part of the offense -- or so it seems. In his past four games, Kupp has combined for only five catches for 82 yards on 10 targets. We'll see what happens against the Eagles in the divisional round, but Kupp is trending in the wrong direction, especially for a receiver who turns 32 in June.



Johnston had 13 catches for 186 yards on 14 targets in Week 18 at Las Vegas. He followed that up with no catches on five targets in the playoff loss to Houston. The Chargers will almost certainly look to add a pass catcher (wide receiver or tight end) this offseason, and that addition could change Johnston's outlook in 2025. He could either be the No. 2 target behind Ladd McConkey, or he could fall to third or fourth in the pecking order for Justin Herbert. Most likely, we'll be drafting the third-year receiver after Round 8 in the majority of leagues.



I'm not worried about McMillan at all heading into 2025, but I put him in this category because we wanted to see him end the year on a high note. He only had two catches for 41 yards on four targets against Washington, but keep in mind that Baker Mayfield attempted just 18 passes. There are a few things to keep an eye on with McMillan heading into 2025. Chris Godwin is a free agent, and we'll see if the Buccaneers bring him back, especially coming off a season-ending ankle injury. And Mike Evans, while still playing at a high level, will be 32. I plan to draft a lot of McMillan next season, especially if Godwin is gone.



Tight ends

Winner: Dallas Goedert and T.J. Hockenson

Goedert led the Eagles in targets in the victory against Green Bay with six, and he finished with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. It was his first touchdown since Week 13, and we'll see how he does against the Rams in the divisional round. Goedert had a rough season in 2024 due to injuries, but in 10 games he scored at least 10 PPR points five times. We'll see how this campaign ends, but Goedert should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in 2025.



I'm excited for Hockenson in 2025, but we need to see what Minnesota does at quarterback since Darnold is a free agent. Still, Hockenson will be a year removed from the torn ACL he suffered in 2023, and he played better as the 2024 campaign went on. That was evident in the playoff loss to the Rams when he had five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on five targets. It was his lone touchdown of the season, but he's capable of being a standout Fantasy tight end, especially in a crowded receiving corps with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. I plan to target Hockenson with a late-round pick in all leagues in 2025.



Loser: Dalton Schultz, Will Dissly



Schultz can still finish the season strong in the divisional round at Kansas City, but he had another down game against the Chargers with two catches for 23 yards on four targets. Cade Stover outplayed him with four catches for 28 yards on four targets, and Schultz was a frustrating Fantasy option in 2024. With the Texans missing Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell for significant stretches, Schultz managed to score two touchdowns and score double digits in PPR just twice. We'll see if he can rebound in 2025, but Schultz isn't expected to get drafted in the majority of leagues.



Dissly had a nightmare performance in the loss to Houston with two catches for 16 yards on five targets, and he dropped a pass that led to a pick-six for the Texans. He had a career season for the Chargers in 2024 with 50 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns on 64 targets, and he was a streaming option for Fantasy managers during the year. We'll see what happens with Dissly in 2025, but this is a spot the Chargers could look to upgrade. If not, Dissly could be a late-round flier in deeper leagues if he remains the starting tight end.



Rest of playoffs PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks

1. Jared Goff

2. Patrick Mahomes

3. Josh Allen

4. Jalen Hurts

5. Lamar Jackson

6. Matthew Stafford

7. Jayden Daniels

8. C.J. Stroud

Running backs

1. Jahmyr Gibbs

2. Saquon Barkley

3. James Cook

4. Derrick Henry

5. Kyren Williams

6. David Montgomery

7. Isiah Pacheco

8. Kareem Hunt

9. Joe Mixon

10. Brian Robinson Jr.

11. Austin Ekeler

12. Justice Hill

13. Ty Johnson

14. Samaje Perine

15. Kenneth Gainwell

Wide receivers

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown

2. Xavier Worthy

3. Puka Nacua

4. Jameson Williams

5. A.J. Brown

6. DeVonta Smith

7. Khalil Shakir

8. Terry McLaurin

9. Nico Collins

10. Marquise Brown

11. Rashod Bateman

12. Zay Flowers

13. DeAndre Hopkins

14. Amari Cooper

15. Cooper Kupp

16. Keon Coleman

17. Dyami Brown

18. Curtis Samuel

19. Olamide Zaccheaus

20. Mack Hollins

21. Demarcus Robinson

22. Tylan Wallace

23. John Metchie III

24. Robert Woods

25. Jahan Dotson

Tight end

1. Travis Kelce

2. Sam LaPorta

3. Mark Andrews

4. Dallas Goedert

5. Dalton Kincaid

6. Isaiah Likely

7. Zach Ertz

8. Dalton Schultz

Kicker

1. Jake Bates

2. Tyler Bass

3. Harrison Butker

4. Justin Tucker

5. Jake Elliott

6. Joshua Karty

7. Zane Gonzalez

8. Ka'imi Fairbairn

DST

1. Eagles

2. Chiefs

3. Ravens

4. Bills

5. Lions

6. Rams

7. Commanders

8. Texans