We're one round away from finding out who will play in Super Bowl LIX, and the championship games should be exciting this weekend. The divisional round games last week were fun as well.
In the NFC, Washington pulled off a huge 45-31 upset against Detroit, and Philadelphia held off the Rams 28-22. And in the AFC, Kansas City beat Houston 23-14, while Buffalo knocked off Baltimore 27-25.
With that in mind, let's break down our rest of playoffs rankings:
Quarterbacks
1. Patrick Mahomes
2. Jalen Hurts
3. Josh Allen
4. Jayden Daniels
Running backs
1. Saquon Barkley
2. James Cook
3. Kareem Hunt
4. Brian Robinson Jr.
5. Austin Ekeler
6. Isiah Pacheco
7. Ty Johnson
8. Ray Davis
9. Samaje Perine
10. Kenneth Gainwell
Wide receivers
1. Xavier Worthy
2. A.J. Brown
3. DeVonta Smith
4. Khalil Shakir
5. Terry McLaurin
6. Dyami Brown
7. Marquise Brown
8. DeAndre Hopkins
9. Keon Coleman
10. Amari Cooper
11. Curtis Samuel
12. Olamide Zaccheaus
13. Mack Hollins
14. Jamison Crowder
15. Jahan Dotson
Tight end
1. Travis Kelce
2. Dallas Goedert
3. Zach Ertz
4. Dalton Kincaid
Kicker
1. Harrison Butker
2. Jake Elliott
3. Tyler Bass
4. Zane Gonzalez
DST
1. Eagles
2. Chiefs
3. Bills
4. Commanders