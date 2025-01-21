We're one round away from finding out who will play in Super Bowl LIX, and the championship games should be exciting this weekend. The divisional round games last week were fun as well.

In the NFC, Washington pulled off a huge 45-31 upset against Detroit, and Philadelphia held off the Rams 28-22. And in the AFC, Kansas City beat Houston 23-14, while Buffalo knocked off Baltimore 27-25.

With that in mind, let's break down our rest of playoffs rankings:

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Jalen Hurts

3. Josh Allen

4. Jayden Daniels

Running backs

1. Saquon Barkley

2. James Cook

3. Kareem Hunt

4. Brian Robinson Jr.

5. Austin Ekeler

6. Isiah Pacheco

7. Ty Johnson

8. Ray Davis

9. Samaje Perine

10. Kenneth Gainwell

Wide receivers

1. Xavier Worthy

2. A.J. Brown

3. DeVonta Smith

4. Khalil Shakir

5. Terry McLaurin

6. Dyami Brown

7. Marquise Brown

8. DeAndre Hopkins

9. Keon Coleman

10. Amari Cooper

11. Curtis Samuel

12. Olamide Zaccheaus

13. Mack Hollins

14. Jamison Crowder

15. Jahan Dotson

Tight end

1. Travis Kelce

2. Dallas Goedert

3. Zach Ertz

4. Dalton Kincaid

Kicker

1. Harrison Butker

2. Jake Elliott

3. Tyler Bass

4. Zane Gonzalez

DST

1. Eagles

2. Chiefs

3. Bills

4. Commanders