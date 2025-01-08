NFL Wild Card Weekend 2025 will take place on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and anyone entering Wild Card Fantasy football picks will be tested. There's playoff Fantasy football, NFL player props, NFL same-game parlays, and sites like PrizePicks where you can target NFL prop picks. There are six games on the NFL schedule this week, including standalone action on Monday when the Rams host the Vikings. How many passing yards will Matthew Stafford have and will Justin Jefferson manage to score a touchdown? Finding value is always the key to winning big in NFL DFS, PrizePicks and playoff Fantasy football rankings. Before setting your NFL Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football lineups or betting any player props on sites like PrizePicks, be sure to check out the NFL Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings and projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top NFL Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football QB projections

For NFL Wild Card Weekend 2025, the model projects the top Fantasy football quarterback to be Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Allen is the heavy favorite to win his first NFL MVP after leading the Bills to a 13-4 record and the AFC East championship with a depleted cast. He threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns and six interceptions while continuing to serve as Buffalo's primary goal-line threat.

Allen rushed for 531 yards and 12 more touchdowns and scored nine rushing touchdowns over the course of his last seven starts. On a weekend where several of the best QBs in the NFL will be in action, the model projects Allen leads all of them in Fantasy scoring with an average of 26.45 points. It predicts that he throws for 222 yards and 1.81 touchdowns on average while also rushing for 34 yards and 0.61 touchdowns. See more top QBs here.

Top NFL Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football RB projections

Another 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend projection from the model, the top Fantasy football running back is Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens. After rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help Baltimore clinch the AFC North in Week 18, Henry finished his season with 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He tied a career-high with 18 total touchdowns and his 2,114 scrimmage yards ranked second in the NFL behind only Saquon Barkley.

The Ravens will face the Steelers for a third time this season in an 8 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday and Henry rushed for 227 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh during the regular season. Now the model is projecting that he accounts for a league-high 17.74 Fantasy points on average. It predicts that he rushes for 102 yards and 0.95 touchdowns on average while also adding 14 receiving yards. See more top RBs here.

Top NFL Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football WR projections

For NFL Wild Card Weekend 2025, the model also projects the top Fantasy football wide receiver will be Los Angeles Rams superstar Puka Nacua. Despite missing six games entirely and playing less than 40% of the offensive snaps in two other games, Nacua finished with 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns and was actually more productive on per-game basis than in his record-setting rookie season.

Nacua averaged 7.2 receptions and 90.0 yards per game and he had five 100-yard receiving efforts. Now the model is projecting that he accounts for a league-high 20.79 Fantasy points on average. It predicts that he catches 7.4 passes for 98 yards and 0.40 touchdowns on average against the Vikings -- who ranked 28th in pass defense this season -- on Monday night. See more top WRs here.

Top NFL Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football TE projections

Included in the 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend projections from the model, the top Fantasy football tight end is predicted to be Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens. Andrews extended his touchdowns streak to six games with four catches for 54 yards and a score against the Browns in Week 18 and led all NFL tight ends with 11 touchdowns on the season.

His eight targets in that outing were also a career-high and he'll be eager to get back onto the field against the Steelers after catching his first career touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 16. Now the model is projecting that he accounts for a league-high 11.11 Fantasy points on average. It predicts that he catches 3.3 passes for 43 yards and 0.55 touchdowns on average. See more top TEs here.

Top NFL Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football D/ST projections

For NFL Wild Card Weekend 2025, the model projects the top Fantasy football D/ST to be the Los Angeles Rams. They'll host the Minnesota Vikings in the final matchup of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2025 on Monday and they'll look to follow the Detroit Lions' blueprint for disrupting Sam Darnold. After a season that put Darnold into the NFL Comeback Player of the Year race, Darnold went 18-for-41 for 166 yards without a touchdown in a must-win against Detroit last week.

Meanwhile, the Rams defense only allowed 24 points in Weeks 15-17 before choosing to rest starters in Week 18 with the NFC West locked up. The model is projecting that the Rams account for a league-high 10.52 Fantasy points on average. It predicts that they average 3.04 sacks, 1,02 interceptions and 0.69 fumble recovers with 0.17 defensive touchdowns. See more top D/ST here.

