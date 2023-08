Melsop (undisclosed) was waived by the Chargers with an injury designation Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Melsop was working to earn a spot on the team's roster as an undrafted free agent out of Delta State. Assuming he clears waivers, the 25-year-old will revert to injured reserve, where he'll be forced to stay for the remainder of the 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.