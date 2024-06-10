Coach Matt LaFleur recently praised Melton's speed, run-blocking, consistency and work ethic, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

LaFleur referred to Melton's speed as an "elite trait" and said it was a "great story" to see the 2022 seventh-round pick go from Seattle's practice squad to Green Bay's practice squad to topping 100 yards in a crucial Week 17 win last season. Melton was back down to fifth on the depth chart for the playoffs with Green Bay's top four WRs all healthy, but it's telling that the team still gave him some snaps on offense (39 in two playoff games, including a 19-yard TD catch) when there was so much on the line and injuries didn't force things. His combination of 4.34 speed and toughness/discipline seems to have won LaFleur over, and Melton's popularity among Packers fans will only continue growing after his recent revelation that he can't stop eating cheese curds even though they make his stomach hurt.