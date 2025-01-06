Watson (knee) is believed to have sustained a torn right ACL and additional damage to his knee during Sunday's loss to the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson's injury timing is devastating both for his odds of being ready for the start of the 2025 season, and for a Packers team hoping to kick off a playoff push beginning with Sunday's wild-card round matchup in Philadelphia. The 2022 second-round pick suffered a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Chicago and was subsequentially carted to the locker room. Dontayvion Wicks will figure to step into the No. 3 role behind Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs (illness) in the wake of Watson's injury, with Bo Melton and Malik Heath also now slated for expanded roles.