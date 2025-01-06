Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Watson (knee) is done for the year due to a torn right ACL, Lily Zhao of Fox 6 News reports.

Watson will miss the entirety of Green Bay's postseason, which will kick off Sunday on the road against the Eagles in a wild-card round matchup. The 2022 second-round pick may also be in significant danger of missing time during the 2025 campaign, due to the timing of his right knee injury. With Watson officially unavailable for the playoffs, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs (illness) and Dontayvion Wicks will start in three-wide sets for quarterback Jordan Love (hand), if he gains clearance to play. Bo Melton and Malik Heath are also positioned to take on expanded depth roles.