Wyatt (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night's contest in Dallas, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Wyatt suffered a knee injury in the first half of the game, which will now officially bring his night to an end. The defensive tackle secured one tackle in the contest prior to his departure, and in his absence, Karl Brooks and Nazir Stackhouse will continue to see an increase in workload on Green Bay's defensive line.