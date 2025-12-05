The Packers placed Wyatt (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Wyatt fractured his ankle during the Packers' Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions, and the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 campaign. He'll finish with 27 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and two pass defenses over 10 regular-season games. Wyatt's absence leaves Colby Wooden as the top candidate to enter a starting role at defensive tackle alongside Karl Brooks.