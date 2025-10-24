Wyatt (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wyatt missed the Packers' two games following the Week 5 bye due to a knee injury he sustained against the Cowboys in Week 4. He was limited in practice all week, and his official status for Sunday night's game may not be officially announced until the Packers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Wyatt's return would lead to less rotational snaps at defensive tackle for Karl Brooks and Nazir Stackhouse.