Wyatt (knee) participated in practice in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Wyatt hurt his knee in Week 4 versus Dallas and hasn't played since. He hadn't been practicing before this week, so his return to the field -- albeit in limited fashion -- Wednesday is an encouraging sign. When asked about Wyatt's status Wednesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, "Wyatt, he'll get out there for practice today. We'll see how he practices this week," per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site.