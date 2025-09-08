Cooper registered a career-high 12 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

Cooper started Sunday's contest and finished it with more tackles than he registered in any of the 14 games he appeared in during his 2024 rookie season -- one in which he was twice named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Cooper was a trendy breakout candidate coming into the current campaign, and after one contest there is little reason to think differently, as only three players have registered more tackles with one game to go in Week 1.