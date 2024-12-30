Wilson recorded nine total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.
The veteran linebacker from Cincinnati played 100 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps in Week 17 with Quay Walker (ankle) sidelined, tying Keisean Nixon as the team's third-leading tackler. Wilson has had one of the most productive seasons of his career in his eighth year in the NFL, tallying 65 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble while appearing in all 16 of the Packers' regular-season games thus far. He could continue to start in Green Bay's linebacker corps is Walker is sidelined again for the Week 18 matchup against the Bears.
