Packers' Geronimo Allison: Clears protocol, but not practicing
Allison cleared the NFL's concussion protocol but will be withheld from Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The wideout, who was inactive for the Week 5 loss to the Lions, will instead be limited to working out on a rehab field with fellow receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee). While his lack of participation in the Packers' first practice of the week wouldn't normally be the most encouraging sign, the fact that Allison cleared the protocol suggests he's on track to suit up Monday against the 49ers. Allison would remove any doubt about his status by returning to practice in some capacity Friday and/or Saturday.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Inactive Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Trending toward inactive status Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Questionable Sunday in Detroit•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Could still play Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Remains absent Thursday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Still in concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...