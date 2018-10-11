Allison cleared the NFL's concussion protocol but will be withheld from Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The wideout, who was inactive for the Week 5 loss to the Lions, will instead be limited to working out on a rehab field with fellow receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee). While his lack of participation in the Packers' first practice of the week wouldn't normally be the most encouraging sign, the fact that Allison cleared the protocol suggests he's on track to suit up Monday against the 49ers. Allison would remove any doubt about his status by returning to practice in some capacity Friday and/or Saturday.