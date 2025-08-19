Monk did not participate in Monday's training camp practice due to a hamstring injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Monk started at right guard and played 31 offensive snaps during the Packers' 23-19 preseason win over the Colts on Saturday, but he appears have come out of that contest with a hamstring injury. His practice participation over the coming week will play a factor in his ability to play in this Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks. Monk is competing for a depth role in the Packers' offensive line after playing in 10 regular-season games as a backup in 2024.